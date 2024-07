Aberdeen teen arrested for reportedly fleeing Amory police

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen teenager was arrested after allegedly running away from police.

Amory police arrested 18-year-old Anthony Joaquinn Orr and charged him with felony fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle.

Orr’s bond was set at $10,000 by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis.

Orr is currently out on bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X