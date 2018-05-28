Aberdeen Turns To Remember The Fallen On Memorial Day

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen residents also turned out to remember the fallen.

More than 50 people went to Odd Fellows Cemetery with American flags in hand.

American Legion Post 26 hosted the ceremony.

Patriotism could be felt in the National Anthem and as prayers were given.

Taps was also played and an American flag was also folded for the remembrance.

Veterans hope this Memorial Day will send a message to area youth, that we must fight for our freedoms.

“These youngsters will understand what the soldiers of America do today, men and women that do fight for us today. If nothing else, hopefully some of these youngsters understand what the military does and how they protect our shores. This will be a blessing to us, for everyone, especially the youngsters,” says Colonel Buzzy Cullum, MS State Guard, (Retired.)

The American Legion hosts the Memorial Day ceremony each year.