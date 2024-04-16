Aberdeen voters turn in votes for Ward 2 Alderman seat

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Polls were open in Aberdeen as some of the city’s voters took care of some unfinished business.

The race for the Ward 2 seat on the Board of Aldermen ended with no candidate receiving the required 50% plus one vote majority needed to win the election.

That forced a run-off between the top two candidates, incumbent Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and Rhonda Moore.

Turnout has been described as low.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

The winner will take her seat on the Board next month.

