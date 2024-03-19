Aberdeen woman faces charges for allegedly threatening witness

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen woman is in the Monroe County Jail accused of threatening a witness in a criminal case.

Tashina Dawn Thompson Householder of Coontail Road near Aberdeen was arrested.

Investigators said Householder attempted to intimidate someone she believed to be a witness in an ongoing child sex crimes investigation in Monroe County.

Householder was charged with felony obstruction: intimidation of a witness.

She is being held in the Monroe County Jail.

