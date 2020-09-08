Abigail Grace Turner recognized for saving her siblings from house fire

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A special honor for a young hero. 14-year-old Abigail Grace Turner was recognized at today’s Lowndes County Board of Supervisors meeting for her selfless actions to save her siblings.

After their house caught fire on July 30th, Abigail was able to get her 11, 9, and 3 year old siblings to safety. She received an award from District 2 and 3-year-old siblings to safety. She received an award from District 2 supervisor, Trip Hairston for the heroic actions that saved her family.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin also gave Abigail a certificate to honor he life-saving actions.