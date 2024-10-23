Abnormally warm weather for late October

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will trend 10+ degrees above normal the next few days.

WEDNESDAY: Ahead of a weak front, west winds and sunshine will warm us into the 83-87 degree range in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Expect a mainly clear sky with lows in the 50s – not as cool as previous nights.

THU/FRI: Temperatures will stay in the mid to possibly upper 80s to close out the week as sunshine continues.

WEEKEND: Scattered clouds will build in Saturday ahead of a weak front Sunday. We may see a shower or two Sunday afternoon, but rain coverage and intensity aren’t anything to write home about! Highs will likely drop out of the 80s Saturday into the 70s by Sunday afternoon.