Above average temperatures again Tuesday, then rain is likely Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: An unsettled pattern returns this week with potentially heavy rain Wednesday and Thursday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild with lows in the mid-40s. South wind around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Afternoon highs in the mid-60s. Southeast winds 5-10 mph with gusts over 20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the low-50s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph. Chance of rain: 40%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Heavy rain will be possible Wednesday and Thursday as a strong cold front slowly approaches our region. By Thursday night, precipitation will end and much colder temperatures will quickly return to the region. We will transition back into a winter-type pattern, with colder temperatures but a dry stretch is likely to begin.