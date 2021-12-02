Above average temperatures are set to continue through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Temperatures have continued to climb, and we reached the mid-70s across the region today.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonally mild with overnight lows in the upper-40s. Calm wind.

FRIDAY: Sunny with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Above average warmth with highs in the mid-70s. South wind around 5 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low-50s. Calm wind.

THIS WEEK: A few showers will be possible Saturday, especially west. Rainfall totals will be light and generally less than 0.10”. A few more showers will be possible Sunday too, but the best chance of rain will hold off until Sunday evening and overnight. Widespread showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely as a strong cold front pushes through. Much cooler air will arrive to the region to start next week with Monday’s high temperatures only reaching the 50s.