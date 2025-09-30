Above Average Temperatures Continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Summer does not want to leave yet! We are sticking with temperatures that are above average for this time of year.

TUESDAY: We’ll have a mild start to the day, but quickly warm into the upper-80’s and lower-90’s by the afternoon. We look to remain rain-free throughout the day. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph, so there may be a nice breeze at times.

WEDNESDAY: Similar to Tuesday in terms of temperature, but we will have small chance to see a couple sprinkles in the afternoon. Overall rain chances are limited, but a couple showers can’t be ruled out. If it does rain in your area, it’ll be very short-lasting.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Our rain chances will go away to end the work week, but just a few leftover clouds. High temperatures will drop from the upper-80’s to the mid-80’s by Friday.