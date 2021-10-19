Above average temperatures return later this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: After a string of near-perfection days, above average temperatures and higher humidity will move back into the Twin States later this week.

TUESDAY: Expect a mostly sunny with wispy high clouds at times with highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will gradually increase by afternoon, and there’s a small chance of a late-day shower as highs reach the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: A weakening cold front will bring a slightly better chance of scattered showers, especially in the morning hours. Highs in the afternoon could top out near 80 degrees if sufficient breaks in the cloud cover develop.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: The previous cold front will weaken/stall near the region and could serve as the focus for spotty showers. It will ultimately begin returning northward as a warm front, dragging even warmer air into the region for the rest of the weekend.

SUNDAY/MONDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds as highs reach the lower to possibly middle 80s.