Above average warmth continues but a cold front is on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: We had another beautiful day with highs in the mid-70s, but rain is just over the horizon.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Overnight lows in the upper-50s. South wind 3-5 mph. Patchy fog is possible tonight. Chance of rain: 20%.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid-70s. South wind 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Overcast with lows in the low-60s. Scattered showers developing after midnight. Calm wind. Chance of rain: 40%.

THIS WEEKEND: A stationary front will drift closer to our region late Friday night with a few showers possible across our area. The front will pick up some momentum Saturday and arrive in our region by Saturday afternoon. This will be the focus of the showers and even a few thunderstorms. We do not expect any severe weather with this setup, but we will enjoy some showers through the late afternoon and evening. The front will clear the area Saturday night, and usher in cool and dry conditions Sunday.