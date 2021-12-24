Above average warmth continues with rain possible next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Temperatures will continue to our warming trend through Saturday with highs in the upper-70s Christmas Day.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonably warm. Overnight lows in the low-60s. Calm wind.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy by the afternoon and warmer with afternoon highs in the low-70s. South wind 5-15 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low-60s. South wind 5-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will remain locked in the low-to-mid 70s through next Tuesday. Moisture will push back into the area by Wednesday ahead of our next cold front and storms will become likely by Wednesday and Thursday. The extended forecast favors an active weather pattern to close out 2021 and through the first week of 2022. We will keep you advised through the end of the year. Have a Merry Christmas!