Above average warmth returns to the region this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: How about this forecast! We are looking great through the end of the week as temperatures warm into the upper-70s and low-80s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and seasonably cool with lows in the mid-30s. Calm wind.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy early, becoming sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Calm wind.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-30s. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We will enjoy quiet weather through the end of the week, as a gradual warming trend sets in. The second half of the week will usher in afternoon highs ranging from the upper-70s to low-80s. Isolated showers are possible Saturday and Sunday, but a better chance of rain arrives Sunday night and Monday. A few storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds.