Above Average Work Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are still sticking with above average temperatures as we start this work week, but no rain in the forecast until mid-week.

MONDAY: Starting the early morning with lows in the 60s before warming up fairly quickly to the upper 80s to 90s by the afternoon hours. Sunny conditions will be overhead with no rain in the forecast.

MONDAY NIGHT: A quiet night! Lows will be in the 60s with passing clouds overhead overnight.

TUESDAY: Copy and paste of Monday with highs in the upper 80s and 90s and no rain expected. Lows will be in the 60s again.

MID-WEEK: Highs will be in the 80s across NE Mississippi starting Wednesday and into the weekend. Rain chances return, but just isolated showers in the afternoon hours, most areas will stay dry. Lows will maintain in the 60s at night.