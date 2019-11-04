Absentee ballot numbers for General Election released

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office reported over 50,000 absentee ballots were requested for the 2019 General Election.

58,070 Mississippians requested absentee ballots, 51,318 absentee ballots have been received by Circuit Clerks’ offices as of Monday morning.

Absentee ballots must be in receipt of circuit clerk’s offices by 5 p.m. Monday. Military and overseas voters must have their absentee ballots received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Polls for the General Election will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. All voters in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote.

More election information can be found here.