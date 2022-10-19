Absentee ballots available for November General Election

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Absentee ballots are now available for the November 8th General Election.

There are two ways to vote absentee. You can go by the Circuit Clerk’s Office, or you can get a mail-in absentee ballot.

If you choose to vote in-office, you can go by the Circuit Clerk’s office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Clerks’ offices will also be open on Saturdays, October 29th and November 5th from 8 a.m. until Noon.

The deadline to vote in-office is Saturday, November 5th. All mail-in absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the Circuit Clerk’s office on or before Monday, November 7th.

Mississippi allows absentee voting for those who will be away from their county of residence on election day, or are temporarily living outside their normal county of residence, people with a temporary or permanent disability, anyone aged 65 or older, anyone who is required to work on election day during the hours in which the polls are open.

If you have questions, call your Circuit Clerk’s office.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter