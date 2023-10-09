Absentee voting: Contact your circuit clerk for Nov. 7 voting information

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Election day is about one month away, but voting has already started. Absentee voting started two weeks ago, and circuit clerk’s offices have been busy mailing out ballots and handling in-person voting in the office.

The absentee process has not changed for this election cycle. A law passed earlier this year would have restricted who could have assisted someone casting a mail-in absentee ballot, but that law has been temporarily blocked while it makes its way through the courts.

In-office voting will continue until Saturday, November 4. You will need a picture ID.

Lowndes County Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale reminded voters of some of the absentee qualifications.

“They can vote because of age, 65 or older, going to be out of town on Election Day, or if they’re a student, they can also. Or if they have to work the hours the polls are open. The polls are open from 7 to 7,” said Barksdale. “Like I said, you can vote here in the office, or we can mail you one, if you’re out of town, or if you’re temporarily disabled, we can mail you one. You have to have it witnessed by someone if we do mail it to you.”

Election Day is November 7. If you have any questions about voting or where to vote, call your County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

