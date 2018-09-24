Absentee Voting Underway Throughout Mississippi

LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Absentee voting is now underway for the November elections.

Lee County Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney says absentee ballots are available at her office for those who meet the requirements.

- Advertisement -

Some registered voters can vote absentee because of age, health, work demands, temporary relocation for educational purposes or their affiliation with the U S Armed Forces.

Dulaney says officials are trying to make it easier for people to get information and make any needed changes online.

“You can update your voter information on Secretary of State’s website also, or there’s forms also if you do want to mail them in, there’s a lot of helpful techniques on their website you can actually use verses people actually coming in at the office,” Dulaney said.

Dulaney points out that absentee voters also need a photo ID to cast their ballot. The general election is set for November sixth.

For more information go to the Secretary of State’s website at ; sos.ms.gov/Elections-Voting/Pages/default.aspx