Academic Achievement Gap

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – According to a study, the achievement gap among student groups in Mississippi grew wider last year.

Black and Hispanic students, fell further behind their white counterparts, in proficiency in English, language arts, and math.

Poor students fell further behind those who aren’t poor and students with disabilities fell further behind students without disabilities.

It’s the second year the state has produced a report on achievement divides.

The effort is part of a federal push, to make sure high scores among some students don’t disguise problems among disadvantaged groups.

State Superintendent Carey Wright, is urging districts to use the data to target areas for improvement.

State Testing and Performance Director Walt Drane, says officials aren’t sure why the gaps widened.