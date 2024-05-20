Salvation Army in Columbus helps feed families for summer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Salvation Army is once again helping families with a summer food drive.

From May 20 to May 30, the organization is ensuring to help restock the pantry for families in need.

The Salvation Army said it is accepting canned goods and other dry foods to last for the people.

There are different locations where you can donate food for the community.

“People being out of school primarily families with children whether its grandparents raising the children or mom and dad with children, we’ve noticed there’s an increase in the need for food, slowly but surely as the months get warmer. We can better supplement what families may or may not have or need,” said Melissa Baynard, a social worker.

If you want to stay updated with the next food drive by the Salvation Army, you can look at their Facebook Page for more information.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X