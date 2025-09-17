Accident in Lowndes Co. leaves conservation officer injured

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A conservation officer was injured in a Lowndes County accident this morning, September 17.

This crash happened on Highway 45, just south of Carson Road.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks pick-up truck, which 23-year-old Brandon Edmonson was driving, collided with the back of an 18-wheeler.

Edmonson was on duty at the time of the crash.

Troopers told WCBI the driver of the big rig, Derrick Little, was not injured.

Edmonson was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle and later flown to Tupelo for treatment.

Lt. Colonel Chris Reed with MDWFP says Edmonson is stable.

The accident remains under investigation by MHP.

