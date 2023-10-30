Accident on Green Street in Tupelo claims life of 29-year-old
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The name of the man killed in a Tupelo accident was released.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 29-year-old Zachary Pierce died after the Sunday morning crash.
Green told WCBI the collision happened on Green Street, just before 2 a.m.
The Okolona man died several hours later at North Mississippi Medical Center.
Tupelo police are investigating the accident.
