Accident stalls rush hour traffic in Columbus

HWY 50 near Love’s Truck Stop, Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An early evening accident brought traffic to a halt on Highway 50 near Highway 82.

Initial reports were that a person had been struck by a vehicle, but Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton told WCBI that a man was riding in the back of a truck holding down a mattress, when both he and the mattress flew out of the back of the truck hitting the road.

The man was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle. There is no word on his injuries.

The road was closed in the area near Love’s Truck Stop for about an hour.