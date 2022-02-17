Accidental shooting at Columbus restaurant under investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police now believe a shooting at Mi Hacienda Wednesday was accidental.

According to Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton, a customer was seated at the restaurant’s patio area and began handling a gun in his possession.

The gun went off and the bullet went through a window in the restaurant.

Police say the man fled the scene in a blue car, leaving his wallet and gun permit behind.

“It was a big bang so everyone is trying to figure out what was going on,” said Mi Hacienda General Manager Rodolfo Hernandez. “Once I guess everybody saw that it was a bullet hole in the window -there was only one- the people inside moved off to the side. Everybody called 9-1-1 and we kind of waited on them and let them tell us exactly what to do; What our next steps were.”

Investigators are still trying to locate him and believe he may be in the Crawford area.

No injuries were reported.

Columbus Police would like the man to turn himself in.

Chief Shelton says he could potentially face a shooting into a dwelling charge but fleeing the scene could make things worse.