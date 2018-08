COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-year old man is hospitalized after an accidental shooting in Columbus this afternoon.

It happened in the 100 Block of Lincoln Road.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says a revolver fell off of a dresser and discharged, grazing the victim on the top of his head.

Shelton says he was home alone at the time of the incident.

The victim was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital and is cooperating with the police in their investigation.