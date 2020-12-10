Ackerman and Choctaw County provide food for their neighbors

ACKERMAN, MISS. (WCBI) – People who live in Ackerman and Choctaw County are packing the trailer – all to provide food for their neighbors.

Today’s drop off allows for drive-through food donations at the Choctaw County Baptist Food Ministry in Ackerman.

- Advertisement -

Michael Bishop is the inventory manager. And he says their goal is to make sure everyone in Choctaw County who needs food has food from this community pantry.

“Almost 20% of people in Choctaw County suffer from food insecurity,” said Michael Bishop. “Many they do not know where their next meal was going to come.”

You have until 6 to drop off food items at the storehouse in Ackerman.

The goal for this year is 10,000 pounds of food to distribute to local people.