Ackerman and Choctaw County provide food for their neighbors

ACKERMAN, MISS. (WCBI) – People who live in Ackerman and Choctaw County are packing the trailer – all to provide food for their neighbors.
Today’s drop off allows for drive-through food donations at the Choctaw County Baptist Food Ministry in Ackerman.
Michael Bishop is the inventory manager. And he says their goal is to make sure everyone in Choctaw County who needs food has food from this community pantry.
“Almost 20% of people in Choctaw County suffer from food insecurity,” said Michael Bishop. “Many they do not know where their next meal was going to come.”
You have until 6 to drop off food items at the storehouse in Ackerman.
The goal for this year is 10,000 pounds of food to distribute to local people.