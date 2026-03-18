Ackerman Board approves ordinance to allow golf carts in town

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Beginning May 1, residents in Ackerman can now ride golf carts in town.

In February, the board approved a new ordinance allowing people to ride golf carts and low-speed vehicles in town. The ordinance goes into effect on May 1.

To drive golf carts, residents can only ride them on streets owned by the town and any street that is over 35 miles per hour. However, residents can cross over them.

They must register their vehicle with the Town of Ackerman. To register, residents will need a valid license and insurance. The decal fee is $15, and the decals must be displayed. Golf carts and low-speed vehicles must meet safety requirements.

According to a post from the town’s Facebook page, it’s a safe and friendly way to get around, see a friend, or take a leisurely ride through town. The town asks that people keep it safe and neighborly.

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