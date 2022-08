Ackerman burglar broke into a Tobacco Shed

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ackerman burglar uses a garbage can to help make a clean sweep.

Ackerman police say this man broke into a Tobacco Shed about 2:30 Tuesday morning.

The thief was inside the store about 45 seconds before crawling out of the broken glass front door.

If you have any information call Ackerman police or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.