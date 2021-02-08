Ackerman man arrested in Louisville on multiple charges

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ackerman man was arrested in Louisville for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, D-U-I, and resisting arrest.

Jamarcus Lewis was seen asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle in the drive-through line of a Mcdonalds.

- Advertisement -

As the officer investigated the situation, Lewis drove away dragging the police officer with him.

The officer was able to gain entry to the car and take control of the vehicle and put it in park.

Lewis attempted to flee on foot and was eventually tased and obtained.

His bond was set at twenty-five thousand dollars.