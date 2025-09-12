Ackerman police chief demoted, officers resign

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Ackerman town leaders demoted the police chief, and that resulted in every officer resigning from the force.

In front of a standing room only crowd at Thursday night’s meeting, Police Chief Martha Caradine was demoted to an officer and had her pay reduced.

Shortly after, officers with the Ackerman Police Department turned in their notice, effective immediately.

This comes after Mayor Lauren Carson vetoed an earlier vote to keep Caradine, saying she wants a new chief to crack down on drugs.

The board attorney also resigned during the meeting. He will leave in three weeks.

Right now, the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department is answering calls in Ackerman.

