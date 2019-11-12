Ackerman Police Searching For Man Accused Of Stealing Gas And Other Merchandise

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI)- Ackerman Police are looking for a man they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of gas from a local convenience store.

Around 5 o’clock Tuesday evening, Police Chief Tim Cook said a man stole about $300 worth of gas and other merchandise from the One Quick Stop in Ackerman.

- Advertisement -

According to Cook, the man told the clerk at the station he had to run cause he’s wanted by police.

Chief Cook didn’t say if the man was wanted fo r any other crimes at this time.

The car has a Lowndes County tag.

If you have any information call 911 or Ackerman Police.