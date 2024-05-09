Ackerman police warn clerks to check all bills for possible fakes

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – It seems the people who are passing fake money have a new tactic.

This is a picture of prop money being used in Ackerman.

Prop money is fake cash used for movies and other purposes.

Ackerman Police Chief Tim Cook said he’s seeing more of it being used and is investigating cases every week.

Cook said at one time the customers would use larger bills, such as 20s or 50s, inside the stores to buy items.

Now, they are using fake $1 bills.

The chief encourages store clerks to check every bill they are given and mark them to ensure it’s real money.

