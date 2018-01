ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Ackerman residents went to the polls Tuesday to decide who will lead the city. Longtime Mayor Dick Cain’s passing in November left the town’s top spot open.

A special election was held in December to fill the remainder of Cain’s term, but no candidate got the majority needed to win, forcing Tuesday’s run-off between Tim Cutts and Dale Reid.

Cutts came out on top with 222 votes to Reid’s 113.