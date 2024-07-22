Ackerman woman dies after crash in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ackerman woman was killed in a noon-hour crash in Starkville.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt said 24-year-old Qenjada Weeks died at OCH Regional Medical Center.

The vehicle Weeks was driving and another car collided at the Highways 182 and 82 intersection, in west Starkville, about 12:15 Monday afternoon.

Hunt told WCBI the driver of the other vehicle was taken to OCH with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

