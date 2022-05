Ackerman woman in jail after morning shooting

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – A morning shooting lands an Ackerman woman in jail

Ackerman Police were called to the Milwood Apartments Wednesday morning for a reported shooting.

Once there, they arrested Latonya Brown.

Brown is charged with Aggravated Assault and Discharging a Firearm within the city Limits.

No one was injured in the incident.