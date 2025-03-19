Actions taking place in D.C. could affect grants in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – As we’ve been following, many federal grants are being cut.

The city of Columbus is currently involved in various grant opportunities, some federal.

Some of the action taking place in Washington D.C. is affecting grants in the city, including some Mayor Keith Gaskin said they were already approved for.

This could affect the Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant with Columbus Fire and Rescue to purchase generators, the MDOT Multimodal grant for the construction of an open hangar, and a Homeland Security Grant for a metal detector and fencing at the municipal complex just to name a few.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said the city is continuing to apply for grants.

“We’re still continuing to definitely look at grants and hopefully any of the questions that have been coming down from Washington right now will be answered and we can move forward because they’re essential for what we’re doing in the city,” said Gaskin.

Gaskin said they are staying in close touch with representatives in Washington.

he also said that some of the grants the city applies for are with private sector entities or non-profits, and they are not always with the government.

