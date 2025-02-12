Active patterns expected

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Over the next couple of days, we are expecting two rounds of potentially active weather scenarios. Make sure you are prepared for anything.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Unstable air has potential to briefly surge North toward Noxubee/Kemper/Pickens counties between 5-9p. If that surge occurs, a brief window of severe potential would exist as the front passes across the state. Otherwise, downpours area-wide through the evening will continue to increase rain accumulation totals. Once the rain clears, temperatures will eventually fall into the 40s and upper 30s after midnight.

THU/FRI: Expect a breezy Thursday, with highs likely struggling to reach 50 degrees despite some clearing by afternoon. A COLD Friday morning is on the way with lows dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sun & clouds Friday give way to overcast conditions Friday night as a few showers become possible. Have rain gear handy for Valentine’s Night dinner plans.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers or storms could be ongoing early in the day, but it should lift northward out of the region by midday. Warm, humid, and unstable air is likely to flow northward and set the stage for an elevated threat of severe weather after 3 PM. The best coverage of storms looks to settle in toward the evening hours, but this could change. Stay tuned for more fine-tuned forecast on specific details over the next few days.