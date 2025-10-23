Adding moisture to the forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Enjoying dry, Fall-like conditions into the end of the week. Rain will return for the weekend!

THURSDAY NIGHT: There are a few high level clouds that will continue through the night. Temperatures are going to drop into the 40s again, to start the end of our week.

FRIDAY: Going to be a chilly start to the day! Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s/lower 80s by the afternoon. Throughout the day, moisture will continue adding in. Extra clouds will be present, but conditions will stay dry! For Friday night kickoff, temperatures will be around the lower 70s and dropping into the upper 50s by end of game. Overnight lows will eventually fall to the lower 50s.

WEEKEND: Clouds will stick around for most of Saturday. Conditions look to stay dry most of the day too, which is good news for MSU football fans. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s. The chance for light rain will increase Saturday evening.

Sunday will be much cooler and much more soggy. Showers and storms will be likely throughout the entire day. Make sure to have your rain gear with you for Church! Afternoon highs will likely only reach the upper 60s.