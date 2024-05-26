Additional arrests made in Starkville shooting case
This makes 5 arrests related to the incident.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Additional arrests have been made in the May 17 Starkville shooting case.
Starkville Police charged three people in an aggravated assault case where a shooting took place at the intersection of South Montgomery Street and Yellow Jacket Drive.
On Tuesday, May 21st, the Starkville Police Department arrested 35-year-old Dionte Doss of Starkville for three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a felon, and fighting.
31-year-old Devierre Outlaw of Starkville was also arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon.
A vehicle was damaged and there have been no reported injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If you have any information, please contact Starkville PD or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.