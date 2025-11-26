Additional charges filed for Monroe Co. man arrested for child porn

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Additional charges have been filed against a Monroe County man who was arrested on child pornography charges.

Bobby Brewer appeared in Monroe County Justice Court this morning before Judge Sarah Stevens.

Brewer is being charged with six counts of Aggravated Domestic Violence, six counts of sexual extortion, and three counts of child molestation.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, investigators have been interviewing victims for two days, which led to the additional charges.

