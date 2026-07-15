Admission to MSU for 2027 term kicks off Aug. 1

STARKVILLE, Miss.— According to an MSU Press Release, prospective undergraduate students interested in joining Mississippi State’s Bulldog family for the 2027 summer or fall semester should power up their computers by Aug. 1 for Hail State @ 8 CT.

MSU’s application for admission for the 2027 academic year opens on Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. CT, and details about the process can be found at https://www.admissions.msstate.edu/howtoapply. Prospective students also should follow the steps for enrollment at https://www.admissions.msstate.edu/timeline to keep track of “planning for what will be an exciting first year in maroon and white,” said Naron Remillard, director of student recruitment and marketing.

“We want Mississippi State freshmen and transfers to fully experience all that is available to them, and planning ahead will make the transition of becoming a Bulldog a smooth one,” she said.

Also, connecting with an MSU admissions counselor is easy. A website with an interactive map is available to help locate counselors in each U.S. state and internationally as well. Students can visit the site at https://www.admissions.msstate.edu/admitted-students/meet-your-admissions-counselor.

On Aug. 1, students can go directly to the 2027 term application at https://apply.msstate.edu/. For more information on admission to MSU, email admit@msstate.edu or call 662-325-2224.

Mississippi State University is taking care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu.

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