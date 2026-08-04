Volunteers on a mission to build Beds for Kids
BALDWYN, MISS. (WCBI) – Inside this shop behind Mount Olive Baptist Church, volunteers are working hard on a mission.
“We want to build some beds for kids,” said Kristy White, who is with Woodmen Life North Mississippi. The nonprofit insurance company is always looking for community projects, and when she heard about the ministry called Beds for Kids, she knew it would be a great fit.
Woodmen Life donated nearly $8,000 to cover the cost of 60 beds.
‘We want them to have a nice bed, nice mattress and linens, because a good night’s sleep really helps in their success going to school and all that, so it is a feel-good kind of thing, so we are happy we could partner with Beds for Kids and Mount Olive Baptist and help out,” White said.
Beds for Kids started in 2018 when members of Mount Olive Baptist Church wanted to do something to help families who didn’t have enough beds for their kids. So church members started building wood-frame beds and delivering them all across the region.
Daniel Alsup volunteers with Beds for Kids. He can be found helping lead groups, like Woodmen Life, as volunteers help build comfort, safety, and peace of mind. Alsup knows that each bed makes a big difference in the life of a child.
“I went on a delivery with a guy and we put two beds in and the parents was talking to us, foster parents, they said when they got the little boy, he had been sleeping on a cardboard box on the porch, that was a neighboring county, I made a delivery, teen girl had not gotten up yet, and she had clothes laying neatly on the floor, that was her bed, it is all around us,” Alsup said.
Rebeca Jenkins says helping build beds for kids was a huge blessing.
‘It is fulfilling, and it is fun and you know you are doing it for a child in need,” Jenkins said.
Beds for Kids will roll out its 7,000th bed this month, since everything started in 2018, but there is always a big need and there is always room for more volunteers.
For information about how to volunteer at Beds for Kids, call (662)587-4920.