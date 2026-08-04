Volunteers on a mission to build Beds for Kids

“We want to build some beds for kids,” said Kristy White, who is with Woodmen Life North Mississippi. The nonprofit insurance company is always looking for community projects, and when she heard about the ministry called Beds for Kids, she knew it would be a great fit.

Woodmen Life donated nearly $8,000 to cover the cost of 60 beds.

‘We want them to have a nice bed, nice mattress and linens, because a good night’s sleep really helps in their success going to school and all that, so it is a feel-good kind of thing, so we are happy we could partner with Beds for Kids and Mount Olive Baptist and help out,” White said.

Beds for Kids started in 2018 when members of Mount Olive Baptist Church wanted to do something to help families who didn’t have enough beds for their kids. So church members started building wood-frame beds and delivering them all across the region.

Daniel Alsup volunteers with Beds for Kids. He can be found helping lead groups, like Woodmen Life, as volunteers help build comfort, safety, and peace of mind. Alsup knows that each bed makes a big difference in the life of a child.