Attorney General Lynn Fitch announces her run for Mississippi Governor

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Another hat is being thrown in the ring for the Mississippi Governor’s Race.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced today she would be running for the spot.

Fitch will now join fellow Republicans, Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson and former House Speaker Phillip Gunn.

Fitch is slated for a conference at the Mississippi Republican Headquarters in Jackson on Wednesday.

She will host similar events throughout the week, making a stop in the WCBI viewing area in Columbus and Tupelo.

In the state of Mississippi, a person can only be elected governor twice, allowing candidates to replace incumbent Tate Reeves, who was first elected in 2019 and again in 2023.

The party primaries for governor are scheduled to take place in August 2027.

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