GT Development Link announces DRC Industries to be establishing operations in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – More jobs are coming to Lowndes County.

In a press release, the Golden Triangle Development Link announced that DRC Industries will be establishing operations in the area.

The $ 4 million project is expected to bring in 50 jobs.

DRC Industries is a packaging solutions provider that focuses on custom packaging products, services, and solutions.

According to the release, the company specializes in industrial packaging products including corner board, paper tubes and cores, and chipboard sheeting

DRC will set up shop at an existing facility in Columbus.

The Mississippi Development Authority is cited as providing assistance for the project through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive program.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X