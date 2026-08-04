Sandra Depriest talks to the Rotary Club of Columbus about Tiny Homes Village

COLUMBUS, MISS – Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition Director Sandra Depriest spoke to Columbus business and community leaders today on the progress of their current project known as Tiny Homes Village.

The village is designed to help unhoused people find a place to stay while they work towards independence. The project also will help individuals accomplish goals they have, rather that’s finding employment, buying a car, or whatever they need. the program is designed to help individuals out for 3-6 months.

“We are very nearing completion,” said Depriest. “Our biggest obstacle right now, and urgency the completion of our driveway. We just completed our dirt work and the pouring of 3 quarters of the driveway, be still need more concrete and about $15,000 to complete the entrance and last part of the driveway.”

Inside the village, there will be ten tiny houses, a laundry facility, and an administrative office.

“Our goal is to provide dignity,” said Depriest. “And to get people off the street, in a way to help them become progressively independent. Not just to provide a Band-Aid, in fact that’s the main purpose of the Tiny Home Village is that we’ll provide 3-6 months of assistance, and then help them become employed, or help them accomplish the next goal in their lives, whether it’s training buying a car or whatever it’ll take for them to get independent, and that’s our long-term objective.”

Depriest also said that they’re about to post a needs list on their website, Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition, for any individuals who wishes to make any type of contribution to help with the finish of the project.

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