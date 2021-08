ALABAMA (WCBI) – The Alabama Department of Public Health issued a new list of recommendations of schools regarding COVID.

Health officials said requiring masks, spacing students’ desks 3 feet apart, and encouraging vaccinations will be key to keeping children in the classroom.

- Advertisement -

Schools are encouraged to inform families when a COVID case occurs in a classroom.

Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, the ADPH is hoping schools take their recommendations into consideration.