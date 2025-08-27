Aerospace Lab provides hi-tech/hands-on learning for local students

Parnership involving Accelerate MS, NEMCC and Northrop Grumman means hands on aerospace lab for students

CORINTH, MISS. (WCBI) – For future engineers like Aiden Cutshall, the Aerospace Lab at NEMCC Workforce in Corinth brings high-tech and hands-on learning into the classroom.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held for the Northrop Grumman Aerospace Lab. The aerospace company awarded a grant to NEMCC to support the expansion of the college’s workforce training lab at the Corinth Campus.

The lab will also serve as a pipeline for workers at the company’s Iuka Plant. Prospective employees will take a three-week course offered there.

“We need a trained workforce to work on these highly precise systems we need. What this program does is take a diverse set of people, grounding them in mechanics, advanced manufacturing, and machines, and we can then bring them into our workforce; they’re ready to hire,” said Tom Jones, corporate vice president and president, Aeronautics Systems, Northrop Grumman.

Cutshall was one of the first to take and complete the three-week aerospace course and said it will benefit him on and off the job.

“It doesn’t just help with the job, I feel like it gives you skills you can use outside of the job too. So when it comes to building a shed at your house, or anything like that, it translates to anything outside of the workforce,” Cutshall said.

“It is an amazing opportunity for the school and community. We have trained over 100 individuals and have more than 150 waiting to be trained just this year,” said Morgan Fisher, who heads NEMCC Workforce Development.

The aerospace lab also has support from the state, through Accelerate Mississippi, a collaborative effort to enhance workforce development and economic growth throughout the state.

“It is about having a facility where individual Mississippians can train, and train, not for jobs of the last fifty years, but for jobs of the next fifty years. This is about investing in Mississippians and I’m proud of it,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

The aerospace lab will be located here, it will offer not only the short term course, but a wide range of training, preparing students for future careers.

The aerospace lab should be complete in the spring.

