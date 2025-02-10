African American Read-In brings together community for literature

Attendees are invited to read excerpts from stories, poetry, and speeches of influential African Americans in celebration of the writers.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The African American Read-In is a nationwide initiative that encourages communities to come together and read.

One such event is being hosted at The Black Prairie Blues Museum in West Point this evening.

Attendees will select and present short passages from stories, poetry, and speeches by African American authors.

J. Janice Coleman, an Alcorn State Professor, and the Read-In co-host described why events like this are important.

“There was a time, not so long ago, when one could get a four-year degree without having read anything by black authors,” Coleman said. “But that is not so anymore. So that’s why it matters to me.”

Coleman is a professor of English at Alcorn State University where she has hosted African American Read-Ins for ten years.

She says seeing people come to enjoy African American works is a positive sign.

“It means that they have embraced the idea of African American writings and reading and they are just helping to spread the word about it,” Coleman said.

Coleman’s art exhibition at Mississippi State, “The Cotton Sack: Reimagined, Repurposed, Revolutionized” is a protestive embrace of African American history.

Her art brings a unique voice to MSU, which is also what the read-in is meant to do for The Golden Triangle.

Dixie Boswell, the MSU art gallery director and exhibition coordinator said representation in art broadens artistic horizons.

“If you’re only stuck on one artist, or one genre, or one, you know, form of media, that’s just an echo chamber,” Boswell said. “So bringing in as many voices and experiences and lives as possible will only help things grow.”

Coleman says it feels good to see a community embrace African American writers.

“As an educator, and as an English professor especially, I feel good that so many people are coming together to read works by African Americans,” Coleman said.

Boswell said this community embrace gives her hope for the future.

“It warms my heart,” Boswell said. “It gives me hope for things to really progress in the future. Because now more than ever we need to stick together and build community and what we have in common and not what we don’t.”

Coleman’s art exhibit will be on display at the Cullis Wade Depot Art Gallery at MSU until February 28th.

