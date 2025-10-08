After front changes

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Expect a bit more sun and slightly cooler temperatures heading into the weekend. Feeling a bit more on average for this time of the year!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A continued progression of clearing the heavy clouds from the past few days. Overnight, the sky will become much clearer. This will allow those overnight lows to fall into the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: A nice day. Sun with a few passing clouds and a nice breeze occasionally. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s. Lows will drop into the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Basically copy and paste from Thursday. High in the lower 80s. Football games will like start in the middle 70s, dropping to the lower 60s by end. Saturday morning looks to start in the middle 50s!