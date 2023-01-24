After rain clear out

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A system moving in from the SW will be bringing in showers and storms overnight Tuesday. There will be a few leftover showers Wednesday night. Rest of the week looks much clearer and cool.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Heavy rain and gusty winds are going to be moving through Mississippi tonight. It will start up with the heaviest of the line around 9PM and continue until about 3AM. Temperatures will be in the 40s tonight.

WEDNESDAY: The temperatures are going to stay within the 40s during the day. There is a chance of seeing a few leftover showers Wednesday night. The heavier cloud coverage will also be sticking around. The overnight temperatures will fall into the middle 30s.

END OF THE WEEK: Thursday is going to be cool. The high temperatures will be in the middle 40s, with overnight lows in the upper 20s. Thursday is going to be mostly clear and will continue clearing out into Friday. The sun is going to make a grand appearance for the last day of the week, with a clear sky. The low temperatures Friday night will be in the lower 30s.